Pursuant to Regulation 39 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the Company has issued duplicate share certificates in lieu of the original share certificates reported lost/misplaced, details of which are enclosed.

Pdf Link: Sanofi India Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com