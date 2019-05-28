In pursuant to Regulation 47 (1) (b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed copy of Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 published in the newspaper viz. The Business Standard and in Arthik Lipi dated 28th May, 2019.

Pdf Link: Santosh Industries Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

