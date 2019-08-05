Santosh Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulations 29 & 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th August, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company at Suite No. 3A, 3rd Floor, 3A, Auckland Place, Kolkata - 700 017 to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019, for the Financial Year 2019-20

Pdf Link: Santosh Industries Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 And 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015

