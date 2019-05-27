Santosh Industries Ltd - Board recommends Dividend

Santosh Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has proposed a Dividend @ 10% amounting to Re. 1/- per equity share on the equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2018-19, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com