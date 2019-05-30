With reference to above subject and in compliance with the SEBI (LODR) 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Director held on today i.e. 30th May, 2019 at 03:00 p.m. and concluded on 07.35 p.m.



1) Considered, adopted and approved Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.



2) Adoption of Secretarial Audit Report for Financial Year 2018-19.



3) Reviewed business of the Company.



Pdf Link: Saptak Chem And Business Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com