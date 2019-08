Dear Sir/Madam,



On the captioned subject, we would like to inform that Shri. Sandip Gohel, Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company has tendered his resignation and his resignation is effective from 05th August, 2019.



Pdf Link: Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com