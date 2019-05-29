Dear Sir,



With reference to the subject referred regulations, we would like to inform you that the Extract of Audited Financial Results for the quarter & financial year ended 31st March 2019 have been published in the MAKKAL KURAL Tamil Daily and TRINITY MIRROR English daily on 29th May,2019.



A copy of the said Newspaper advertisement is enclosed for your reference and record.





Pdf Link: Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

