Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Board has inter-alia considered and approved the followings:.



1) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2019.

2) Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

3) A declaration with respect to Auditors Report with unmodified opinion.

4) Appointment of M/s. Jayanta & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the company for financial year 2019-20.

5) Appointment of M/s. Chirag Shah & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the company for Financial Year 2018-19 & 2019-20.



We wish to inform you that the Board meeting commenced today at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 5:30 p.m.



