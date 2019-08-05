Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Dear Sir,



In terms of the subject referred regulation, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. 05th August 2019, inter alia, taken following decisions:



approved the Unaudited Financial Results Standalone along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2019 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and other business.





We wish to inform you that the Board meeting commenced today at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 05:00 p.m.











