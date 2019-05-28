Sar Auto Products Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

With reference to above subject, we enclose herewith copy of Newspaper cutting of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 published in the following Newspaper:

(1) LOKMITRA (GUJARATI NEWS PAPER) Tuesday, 28th May, 2019.

(2) FREE PRESS GUJARAT (ENGLISH NEWS PAPER) Tuesday, 28 May 2019


Kindly take the same in your record.

Pdf Link: Sar Auto Products Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Sar Auto Products Ltd

