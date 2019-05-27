Dear Sir/Madam,



This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 27th May, 2019 on Monday Inter-alia has:



1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019 as recommended by the Audit Committee.



Pursuant to Regulation - 33 of the SEBI [Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following:



i. Independent Auditor Report of Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019.



ii. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019.



iii. Declaration for un-modified opinion on Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019.



The Board Meeting commenced at 01:00 p.m. and concluded at 3:00 p.m.



This intimation of outcome of the Board Meeting is given pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI [Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015.





Pdf Link: Sar Auto Products Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com