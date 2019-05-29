Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

1) Re-appointment of Mrs. Babita Thakar as an (Non-Executive) Independent Director
2) Appointment of Mr. Sandeep Kejariwal (DIN: 00053755) as an Additional (Non-Executive) of the company subject to approval received from the Reserve Bank of India.

Published on May 29, 2019
