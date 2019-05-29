Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd. - Appointment Of Mr. Ritesh Zaveri, Non-Executive Director As The Chairman Of The Board.

Appointment of Mr. Ritesh Zaveri, Non-executive Director as the Chairman of the Board.

Pdf Link: Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd. - Appointment Of Mr. Ritesh Zaveri, Non-Executive Director As The Chairman Of The Board.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor