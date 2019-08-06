SARASWATI COMMERCIAL (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019 at 3.00 P. M to inter alia consider and approve the following:



1. The draft Notice and Directors Report of the Company along with Corporate Governance Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year 2018-19;



2. To finalize the Date, Time and Venue for convening 36th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company;



3. To finalize the dates of Book Closure and E- voting related matter for the purpose of forthcoming 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company;



4. Any other matter, if required with the permission of the chair.





Pdf Link: Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Forthcoming Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On 13Th August, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com