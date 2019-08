Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 03, 2019, inter alia has approved convening of 46th AGM on 21st September, 2019 at Registered office at Nagpur.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com