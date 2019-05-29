We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in the meeting held on 27th May, 2019 has adopted the Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of

Unpublished Price Sensitive Information pursuant to SEBI [Prohibition of Insider Trading](Amendment) Regulations, 2018

Pdf Link: Sarda Proteins Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

