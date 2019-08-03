SARDA PROTEINS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 12th August, 2019 at 04:00 P.M. at Inside Data Ingenious Global Limited, Station Road, Durgapura, Jaipur-302018 (Rajasthan) inter alia to approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2019 and to take on record the Limited Review Report thereon.

Pdf Link: Sarda Proteins Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting And Trading Window

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com