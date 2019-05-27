Saregama India Ltd. - Participation In Forthcoming Investor Conference

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Company shall be participating in the following Investor Conference:

Date Particulars of investor conference Place
May 31, 2019 B&K`s Annual Investor Conference Mumbai

Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.

Published on May 27, 2019
