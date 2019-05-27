Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Company shall be participating in the following Investor Conference:



Date Particulars of investor conference Place

May 31, 2019 B&K`s Annual Investor Conference Mumbai



This information is available on the website of the Company www.saregama.com.



Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.



Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt.



Pdf Link: Saregama India Ltd. - Participation In Forthcoming Investor Conference

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com