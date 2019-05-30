Sarup Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors was held today on 30.05.2019 and consider & approve the followings:-

1. Resignation of Ms. Megha Gandhi Company secretary cum Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f 30.05.2019.



