SARUP INDUSTRIES LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019 and submit to auditor of the company for limited review as per regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2.To consider resignation of MR. RAMESH CHAND SHARMA from the post of Chief financial Officer of the Company.3.To consider the recommendations received from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for the Appointment of MR. SAJAN as Chief Financial Officer of the company under category of KMP.4.To consider the recommendations received from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for the Appointment of MRS MEGHA GANDHI as Company Secretary cum compliance officer of the company under category of KMP.5.To consider appointment of MR. ANKIT GANDHI, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer of the company for Scrutinizing the e-voting process at the time of Annual General Meeting

Pdf Link: Sarup Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday 14Th August, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com