In reference to the above stated subject this is to inform you that pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all directors/officers/designated employees/connected persons of the company from 13th August, 2019 to 16th August, 2019 (both days inclusive).

The Trading Window shall remain closed for the purpose of dissemination of unpublished price sensitive information in Board meeting scheduled to be held on 14th August, 2019.



Pdf Link: Sarup Industries Ltd. - Closure of Trading Window

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com