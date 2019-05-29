Sat Industries Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 - Step-Down Subsidiary

Aeroflex Industries Limited, India, engaged in the business of manufacturing of Stainless Steel hoses and components, a subsidiary of Sat Industries Limited floated a wholly owned subsidiary, namely; Aeroflex Industries Limited, London, United Kingdom.

