The Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on May 29, 2019 appointed Dr. S. K. Jain, Proprietor of M/s. S. K. Jain & Co., Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditor to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2019-20

Pdf Link: Sat Industries Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR)Regulation 2015- Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com