Sat Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Re. 0.10 (5%) per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to declaration of the same by the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Sat Industries Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com