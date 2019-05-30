1.Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we are herewith filing a statement of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter/year ended 31st March, 2019

2. The Board on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee has approved the re-appointment of Shri. Naresh Kumar Adusumilli (DIN- 00112566) as Managing Director of the company for a further period of three years with effect from 01.06.2019, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

3. The Board on the recommendation of Audit Committee Appointed M/s. Nageswara Rao & Co, Cost Accountants as Cost Auditors of the Company for F.Y 2019-20 .

4. The Board on the recommendation of Audit Committee Appointed M/s. D.Hanumantha Raju & Co, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for F.Y 2019-20.



Pdf Link: Sathavahana Ispat Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30 May 2019

