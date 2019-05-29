Satia Industries Ltd - Declaration On Auditor Report With Unmodified Opinion Under Regulation 33 (3)(D) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015

Declaration on Auditor Report with unmodified opinion under Regulation 33 (3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015

Pdf Link: Satia Industries Ltd - Declaration On Auditor Report With Unmodified Opinion Under Regulation 33 (3)(D) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Satia Industries Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor