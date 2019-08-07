SATRA PROPERTIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In terms of Reg 29 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015 as amended from time to time, we inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11.30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Dev Plaza, 2nd Floor, Opp. Andheri Fire Station, S.V.Road, Andheri (W), Mumbai 400058 to inter-alia transact following business:



1.To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019 as prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015 as amended form time to time.



2.To consider the Limited Review Report for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.



3.To consider and approve the draft Directors Report and Corporate Governance Report for the financial year 2018-19.



4.To fix the date of the AGM for the F.Y 2018-19 and to consider and approve the draft Notice of the 36th AGM of the Company.



Pdf Link: Satra Properties (India) Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com