This is to inform you that Annual Secretarial Compliance Report as specified under Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 read with BSE Circular dated 9th May, 2019 is not applicable to our company.

Pdf Link: Savant Infocomm Ltd. - Non Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com