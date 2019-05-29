Savera Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

We are enclosing a copy of the Code of Practices and Procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information in compliance with Regulation 8(2) of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015.

Pdf Link: Savera Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Savera Industries Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor