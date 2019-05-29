Savera Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement

We are enclosing the letter regarding retirement of our present Chief Financial Officer Mr D V M Sambasiva Rao and appointment of new Chief Financial Officer Mr. CH Mahesh Kumar.

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Savera Industries Ltd

