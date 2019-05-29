Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended payment of dividend @ 25% i.e. Rs. 2.50 on each fully paid equity share of Rs. 10/- for the
financial year 2018-19.

Pdf Link: Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor