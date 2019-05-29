Savita Oil Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended payment of dividend @ 25% i.e. Rs. 2.50 on each fully paid equity share of Rs. 10/- for the

financial year 2018-19.

Pdf Link: Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com