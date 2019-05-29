Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. 29Th May, 2019 Of Savita Oil Technologies Limited (Company)

Pursuant to Regulation 33, Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and all other applicable regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the following duly approved by the Board in its meeting held today:



1. Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.

2. Audit Report issued by G. D. Apte & Company, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

3. Declaration in respect of Audit Report with unmodified opinion for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019.



The Board also approved -



1. Appointment of Mr. Chandrashekhar R. Gupte as an additional Director (categorised as Independent Director) w.e.f. 29th May, 2019.



2. Payment of dividend @ 25% i.e. Rs.2.50 on each fully paid equity share of Rs.10/- for the financial year 2018-19.



