Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. - Record Date For Buyback Of Equity Shares

We wish to intimate that the Company has fixed the record date for the purpose of buyback of equity shares of Savita Oil Technologies Limited, which is as under:

Security Code Type of Security Record Date Purpose
BSE: 524667
NSE: SOTL-EQ
ISIN: INE035D01012 Equity Shares June 12, 2019 Buyback of equity shares

Published on May 29, 2019
