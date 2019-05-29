We wish to intimate that the Company has fixed the record date for the purpose of buyback of equity shares of Savita Oil Technologies Limited, which is as under:



Security Code Type of Security Record Date Purpose

BSE: 524667

NSE: SOTL-EQ

ISIN: INE035D01012 Equity Shares June 12, 2019 Buyback of equity shares



Pdf Link: Savita Oil Technologies Ltd. - Record Date For Buyback Of Equity Shares

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com