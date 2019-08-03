Dear Sir,



Please find enclosed herewith copy of Newspaper Advertisement Published on 31st July, 2019 in Business Standard (English) and Jai Hind (Gujarati) for Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company to be held on 7th August, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. for consider and approve the unaudited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



As required under Regulation 46(2)(l) the said notice have also been placed on the companys website at www.sayajigroup.in and on the website of Bombay Stock Exchange i.e. www.bseindia.com.



Kindly take the same on your record and acknowledge receipt.





Pdf Link: Sayaji Industries Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com