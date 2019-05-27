Sbec Sugar Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Financial Results of the Company published in newspaper within 48 hours of conclusion of the Board Meeting.

Accordingly, please find enclosed herewith the Newspaper Publication of the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 published in Financial Express (English) and in Hari Bhoomi (Hindi) on 26th May, 2019.

Pdf Link: Sbec Sugar Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
SBEC Sugar Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.