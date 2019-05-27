Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Financial Results of the Company published in newspaper within 48 hours of conclusion of the Board Meeting.



Accordingly, please find enclosed herewith the Newspaper Publication of the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 published in Financial Express (English) and in Hari Bhoomi (Hindi) on 26th May, 2019.



Pdf Link: Sbec Sugar Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com