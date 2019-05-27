Sbi Life Insurance Company Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

We wish to inform you that the Company had meeting with investors on May 27, 2019.

Information which is already available in public domain was discussed.

Pdf Link: Sbi Life Insurance Company Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
