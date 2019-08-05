SC Agrotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and Regulation 33 of SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th August 2019, to consider and approve, inter alia, the Un -Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019



Further, kindly note that the Trading Window of the Company was closed from Monday, July 01, 2019 and will continue to remain close till Thursday, August 15, 2019 (both days inclusive) in connection with the Companys Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.





Pdf Link: Sc Agrotech Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Intimation Of Forthcoming Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29, Regulation 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 And Closure Of Trading Window

