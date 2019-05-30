Scan Projects Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

we wish to inform you that the Board meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 30th May, 2019, at 03:30 PM at the registered office of the company, the Board of Directors have approved the Audited Financial Results (standalone) for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 .
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we are enclosing herewith:-
Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Auditors Report thereon.
For SCAN PROJECTS LIMITED,
SUNIL CHANDRA
Managing Director

