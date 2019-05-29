The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 29th May, 2019 considered and after due deliberation approved the following:



1. Approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019 along with Auditor Report and Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.



2. Approval of Boards Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019



3. Appointment of Mr. V. S. Mohan (DIN: 06640359) as a Non-Executive Non- Independent Director of the Company subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.



4. 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 20th September, 2019 at 12.00 Noon at the Registered Office of the Company.



5. Approval of draft Notice of Annual General Meeting.



6. Appointment of M/s Ajay Kumar & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2019-2020.



7. Appointment of M/s G. S. Toshniwal & Associates, Practicing Chartered Accountants, Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2019-2020.



8. Appointment of M. Siroya & Co., as Scrutinizers for conducting e-voting in the Annual General Meeting of the Company



9. Approval of the Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended 31st March, 2019



10. Pursuant to Regulation 8(2) of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, revision of Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("UPSI).



Kindly take the above on your record.



Pdf Link: Scandent Imaging Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com