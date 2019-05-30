Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today, inter alia approved and taken on record
the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company, for the fourth quarter and year
ended March 31, 2019, and the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion thereon issued by our Statutory Auditors, Jayamal Thakore & Co. , Chartered Accountants.

