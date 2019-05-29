Schablona India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

The Board of Directors appointed Mr Chandan Mal Borar (DIN : 07566782) as Additional Director designated as Independent Director on the Board with effect from 29.05.2019.

