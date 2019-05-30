With reference to the captioned matter, we have been informed by our Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited regarding receipt of applications for issue of duplicate share certificates in respect of lost Share Certificates on 29/05/2019, the details of which are enclosed herewith.

Pdf Link: Schaeffler India Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com