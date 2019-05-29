Dear Sirs,



In terms of Regulation 23(9) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose disclosure of Related Party Transactions on standalone and consolidated basis and balances for the half year ended March 31, 2019.



Please take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Seamec Ltd. - Compliance Under Regulation 23(9) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

