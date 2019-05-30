Security And Intelligence Services (India) Ltd - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions Under Regulation 23(9)

Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed disclosure of related party transactions, on a consolidated basis, for the period ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Security And Intelligence Services (India) Ltd - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions Under Regulation 23(9)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
