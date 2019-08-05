Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed Notice convening the AGM and the Annual Report

of the Company for the financial year 2018-19, which is being dispatched/sent to the members of the Company by permitted mode.



Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Hotel Satkar Residency, Pokhran Road No. 1, Next to Cadbury, Opp. Singhania High School, Thane (West) - 400 606.



You are requested to take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Sequent Scientific Ltd. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com