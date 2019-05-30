Servoteach Industries Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of the Directors of Servoteach Industries Ltd. at their meeting held on 30th May, 2019 i.e. today have approved the following matters.

1. Approved Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019 (enclosed) along with unmodified opinion and a declaration to that effect.

2. Took note of the Statement of Investors Complaints under Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015.

3. There was no transfer of Shares recorded during the period from January 01,

2019 to March 31, 2019 under Regulation 40(2) of SEBI (LODR), Regulations,

2015.

4. Approved appointment of Amol Jain & Company, Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditor of the Company for FY 2019-20.





Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com