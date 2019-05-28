Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 18, 2019 to July 27, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on July 27, 2019.

Pdf Link: Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. - Fixes Book Closure for Dividend & AGM (Cut-off date for e-voting)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com