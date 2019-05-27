Setco Automotive Ltd. - Intimation Of Additional Agenda- Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please take note that the meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled to be held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 shall also consider the merger of Lava Cast Private Limited (subsidiary of the company) with the Company.

We request you to take note of the above on your records and oblige.

