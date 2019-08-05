The Board of Directors of Seya Ltd has considered following items in their Board Meeting held on August 05, 2019.



1. Approved Standalone un-audited financial results for the quarter ended as on June 30, 2019, and Limited Review report of Auditors thereon.



2. Fixed the date of 29th Annual General Meeting on September 27, 2019



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 3:45 p.m. and concluded at 5:15 p.m.



Pdf Link: Seya Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com