It is Informed that the Company in its Board of Directors Meeting Held on 28th Day of May, 2019 has approved Re-appointment of Mr. Ashok A. Sharma as Whole-time Director for a further period of three years, subject to the approval of members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



Further, Company has also approved Re-appointment of Mr. G. M. Shaikh, Mr. Harshad M. Shah, Mr. Tejpal Shah and Mr. D. K. Sinha as Independent Directors of the Company for a further period of Five Consecutive Years, subject to the approval of Members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



Request you to take note of the same.

Pdf Link: Shah Alloys Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com